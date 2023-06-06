Odisha train accident ‘deliberate’? CBI probing ‘sabotage’ angle in Coromandel Express mishap

Odisha train accident death toll is nearing 280 (File photo)

The tragic Odisha train accident has claimed over 278 lives, with over 1000 people injured and rescue operations are still continuing to recover bodies still trapped in the wreckage. Now, a CBI investigation has also been launched to determine the root cause of the train mishap.

The triple train crash in Odisha occurred when the Coromandel Express passenger train crashed into a stationery goods train, leading to several carriages being derailed. A third passenger train from Howrah crashed into the wreckage, leading to a major accident.

Now, the CBI has decided to probe the reason behind the train accident in the Balasore district of Odisha, probing the ‘sabotage’ angle in the mishap. CBI was told in the initial report that there might have been “deliberate interference” in the train accident.

It was suggested that there was intentional interference in the electronic interlocking system which led to the derailment of the train. The driver of the train also testified that they moved forward only after they got the green signal from the train in the front.

CBI has decided to probe all the angles in the Odisha train, including the possible cause of human error or a deliberate conspiracy. The agency said that they will be identifying the root cause of the crash and any people who were responsible for the same.

Meanwhile, while speaking to media persons Khurda Road division DRM Rinkesh Ray was suspected ‘physical tampering’ of the system of the Bahanaga station.

"There was a green signal on the main line. The signal is usually green when all the pre-conditions required for the signal to go green are perfect. If any of the pre-conditions does not meet, technically the signal can never turn green, unless and until anyone physically tampers with the signal system. But, from the data records, it shows that when Coromandel Express was reaching the station, the signal was green, but the train moved to the loop line," said Roy.

