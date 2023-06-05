DNA Verified: Viral post of Odisha train accident fake? 2018 Udupi incident falsely shared; know truth

Fake viral post of Odisha train accident (File photo)

As the tragic Odisha train accident made headlines a few days back, the death toll from the mishap is now nearing 290, with hundreds still injured and admitted in the hospital. Now, a viral video and graphic, allegedly from the accident, is doing rounds on social media.

An incident and the graphics attached to it are doing rounds on social media claiming that a physically disabled man ran 6 km ahead of the Odisha train accident to inform the railway officials about a crack in the train tracks, with people on social media hailing his story.

The story of a man named Krishna Pujari is being shared on social media, saying that the 53-year-old labourer ran 6 km despite his disability to avert a major train accident, attributing it to the recent Odisha train accident.

For the unversed, the Odisha train crash occurred when three trains collided with each other, causing derailment of compartments and claiming nearly 290 lives, with hundreds of other passengers injured and still battling for their lives.

Fact Check: Is Odisha train accident viral video fake?

The viral post on social media, claiming the heroics of a disabled labourer, is not linked to the Odisha train accident and is actually from a 2018 incident in Udupi, Karnataka. The same was discovered during a keyword search using “Krishna Pujari train.”

According to multiple news article, the story of Krishna Pujari averting a major train accident is from 2018 in Udupi. These reports have been published in news websites such as YourStory and Newsminute, proving that it is not from the recent Odisha train accident.

Further, no report has suggested yet that the Odisha train accident occurred due to a crack in the tracks. Rather, the train accident has been linked to a signaling error and electric interlocking problems in the train tracks, according to the government report.

