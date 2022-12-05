Land mafia grabbing Lucky Ali’s farm with help of IAS officer, singer makes SHOCKING claim

Lucky Ali | File Photo

Singer Lucky Ali took to social media on Sunday midnight to reveal that he was the target of an alleged land grab by the mafia in Bengaluru. Ali, whose real name is Maqsood Mahmood Ali, also claimed that the land mafia is being helped by an IAS officer in “forcibly” and “illegally” encroaching on his property.

Taking to Facebook, Ali shared a letter that he had written to the DGP of Karnataka, mentioning the names of the alleged members of the land mafia and an IAS officer. Ali is currently in Dubai while his farm is located in Bengaluru’s Kenchenahalli Yelahanka. He said that his family and small children are alone on the farm and he has not received a positive response till now. He accused the local police of not helping him and supporting the “encroachers”.

“Dear Everyone, Sorry for having to bring this to your attention...I wrote to the DGP of Karnataka. this here is my complaint…,” Ali wrote while sharing the post.

His letter mentions that his farm, a “Trust Property located in Kenchenahalli Yelahanka”, is under illegal encroachment by “Sudhir Reddy (and Madhu Reddy) from the Bangalore Land Mafia”.

“With the help of his wife who is an IAS Officer by the name of Rohini Sindhuri they are misusing state resources for their personal gain. They are forcibly & illegally coming inside my farm and refusing to show the relevant documents,” Lucky Ali mentioned.

The singer mentioned that his legal counsel had informed him that the action at his Bengaluru farm is “totally illegal” and the accused “don’t have the court order to come inside the property as we are in possession, and living there since the past 50 years”.

“I wanted to meet you before I left for Dubai, but since you were unavailable, We filed a complaint to the jurisdictional ACP. I am getting no help from the local police, who are in fact supporting the encroachers and are indifferent to our situation and the legal status of our land,” Ali wrote.

“Dear Sir, I request your help to stop this illegal activity of them trying to prove a false possession before the final court hearing on December 7th. Please help us as I have no choice other than to take this to the Public,” he concluded.

