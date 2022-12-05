Chiranjeevi recalls his Naval cadet days as he meets Indian Navy officers

Chiranjeevi/Twitter

Chiranjeevi posed for a photo with some Indian Navy officers at the Goa airport after receiving the Indian Film Personality of the Year award at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa. He tweeted about his experience and stated that it brought back memories of his time as a Naval cadet with the NCC.

He tweeted, “When a bunch of Naval officers approached me for a picture at Goa airport last week, It took me down memory lane effortlessly… to my days as a Naval Cadet… when I had enlisted for the NCC! Delightfully nostalgic it was (sic).”

According to Hindustan Times, while thanking everyone for his award, Chiranjeevi said, “ I thank IFFI and the government of India for giving me this wonderful award and great honour. Few recognitions are special, and this award is one such. I was born into a middle-class family, to humble parents. My fame, name, charisma, all privileges, the invaluable love and affection of my fans and everything, I owe everything to the film industry. I was born as Konidela Siva Shankara Vara Prasad to my parents and I was re-born as Chiranjeevi in the film industry,” he said in his speech.

He added, “I will continue acting all my life. I can never quit acting because I’m a slave to the love of Telugu cinema fans.”

For the unversed, On Monday, October 24, Chiranjeevi announced the name of his upcoming movie on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Waltair Veerayya is the name of the action-packed entertainment film that was directed by Bobby Kolli's alter ego, KS Ravindra. The production company also showed the actor's appearance from the movie in a teaser video.

Also starring Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, and Catherine Tresa, the film has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythri Movie Makers and the film's music is being composed by Devi Sri Prasad, who gained immense fame after composing the chartbuster songs of Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.