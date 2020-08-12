Krishna Janmashtami 2020: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi extend greetings on auspicious occasion

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of India on the occasion of Janmashtami.

"Lord Krishna's message of Karmayoga is a call to focus on our responsibilities rather than caring for rewards. This spirit has been evident in the working of all our Corona warriors. May Lord Krishna bless everyone with good health and prosperity," Kovind tweeted.

Greetings on Janmashtami! Lord Krishna's message of Karmayoga is a call to focus on our responsibilities rather than caring for rewards. This spirit has been evident in the working of all our Corona warriors. May Lord Krishna bless everyone with good health and prosperity. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 12, 2020

"Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. Jai Shri Krishna!" Modi tweeted.

सभी देशवासियों को जन्माष्टमी के पावन पर्व की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। जय श्रीकृष्ण! Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. Jai Shri Krishna! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 11, 2020

Among the pantheon of Hindu Gods that are worshipped by Hindu devotees and celebrated through rituals and festivals, Janmashtami is a festival dedicated to the worshipping of Lord Krishna.

The birth of Lord Krishna marks the auspicious day of Janmashtami. This year Janmashtami will be celebrated on two days, August 11 and 12. This marks the 5,247th birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

Lord Krishna is believed to be the eighth incarnation (avatar) of Lord Vishnu. The festival is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna. An idol of infant Krishna over a beautifully decorated swing is often the centre of festivities with dance and music performances and Dahi Handi competition being organised at different places.

Devotees observe fast on this day as a gesture of devotion while many others indulge in the festivities by organising cultural programmes and puja rituals at home. However, the Krishna Janmashtami celebrations this year have been marred by the coronavirus pandemic. People will have to avoid large gatherings and temple visits.