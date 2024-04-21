Twitter
India

India

Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

The parliamentary elections in Kerala for its 20 seats are set to be contested in a single phase on April 26 (second phase).

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Apr 21, 2024, 06:59 AM IST

The first phase of voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls was held on Friday (April 19). According to the Election Commission (EC), a voter turnout of nearly 64% was recorded for 102 seats spread across 21 states and Union territories. The polls are being conducted in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1 and the votes will be counted on June 4. The parliamentary elections in Kerala for its 20 seats are set to be contested in a single phase on April 26 (second phase).

The Kozhikode seat is one of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies of Kerala. Over the years, the seat has been a stronghold of the Congress Party.

Kozhikode Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

As many as 15 candidates are in the fray for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, The Congress Party has again fielded the incumbent MP M.K. Raghavan for the Kozhikode seat. Raghavan will be eyeing for his fourth consecutive win in the constituency. Whereas, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the candidacy of M. T. Ramesh to contest from the Kozhikode constituency. Meanwhile, Elamaram Kareem, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate, is all set to give a tough fight to the BJP and the Congress in the constituency.

Kozhikode Lok Sabha Election 2019 results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, M.K. Raghavan from the Congress Party emerged victorious in the Kozhikode Lok Sabha seat, securing 493444 votes. While CPI (M)’ A. Pradeepkumar was the runner-up who secured 408219 votes. 

Kozhikode Lok Sabha Election 2014 results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, M.K. Raghavan had won the Kozhikode constituency with 397615 votes, defeating CPI (M)’ A. Vijayaraghavan who secured 380732 votes.

