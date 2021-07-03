Know about Pushkar Singh Dhami who is all set to become Uttarakhand's 11th CM

Pushkar Singh Dhami is now set to become the 11th Chief Minister of the hill state of Uttarakhand, the third change of guard in the position within a short period of four months. The BJP on Saturday elected Khatima MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand

Tirath Singh Rawat, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister on March 10 as the successor to Trivendra Singh Rawat, resigned amid uncertainty over by-polls which he required to win to continue in office. About 57 BJP MLAs of the state met at the party headquarters in Dehradun on Saturday to choose the next CM of the state. Uttarakhand is likely to go to the polls early next year.

Here we try to take a close look at the career of the lesser-known BJP MLA from the Khatima assembly constituency, Pushkar Singh Dhami who is all set to become the next Chief Minister.

Also read BREAKING: Pushkar Singh Dhami is the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand

About Pushkar Singh Dhami

Born on September 16, 1975, in Khatima, Dhami is a member of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly from the Khatima constituency in Udham Singh Nagar district.

According to reports, the 45-year-old MLA from the Khatima constituency of the Udham Singh Nagar district has never held a ministerial position in the state cabinet.

The two-time MLA has a strong sway among the youth as he remained the president of the BJP youth wing in the state.

Pushkar Singh Dhami has worked in different positions in the RSS students wing ABVP for many years.

Pushkar Singh Dhami has been an advocate by profession and comes from a middle-class background.

He is believed to be close to Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the present Governor of Maharashtra, who also served as the CM of Uttarakhand for a very short stint.

Pushkar Singh Dhami was an Officer on Special Duty to former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshiyari.

As per some media reports, Pushkar Singh Dhami is also reportedly close to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Born in Pithoragarh, Dhami who is all set to become the next Chief Minister is the son of an ex-serviceman.