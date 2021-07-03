Search icon
BREAKING: Pushkar Singh Dhami is the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand

Dhami represents Khatima constituency in Udham Singh Nagar district in the Uttarakhand Assembly.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 03, 2021, 04:04 PM IST

Pushkar Singh Dhami will be the new Chief Minister of Uttrakhand. His name was proposed in the legislature party meeting in Dehradun on Saturday (July 3).  Dhami will replace Tirath Singh Rawat, who resigned from the post on Friday (July 2).

Dhami represents the Khatima constituency in the Udham Singh Nagar district in the Uttarakhand Assembly. 

The 45-year-old, a two-time MLA, was an Officer on Special Duty to former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshiyari.

Tirath Singh Rawat had 115-day short tenure as Uttarakhand Chief Minister. He resigned amid uncertainty over bypolls in Uttarakhand, which will face assembly elections early next year. Tirath Singh Rawat, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Pauri Garhwal, took over as the Chief Minister on March 10 this year. To continue as the chief minister, he had to be elected to the state assembly within six months since he was not an MLA.

Uttarakhand is due for its next Assembly election in less than a year.

