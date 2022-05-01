In violence-hit Khargone, 24-hour curfew on Eid; marriage functions not allowed on Akshaya Tritiya 

Khargone's in-charge Superintendent of Police Rohit Kashwani said additional forces have been called from other districts.

Bhopal/Khargone: People in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district will have to observe a sombre Eid-al-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya as the local administration has decided to impose a 24-hour curfew to main law and order in the communally sensitive city. The administration clamped the curfew on April 10 after communal violence but had been giving relaxations for a few hours. However, on Monday, a complete shutdown will be enforced.

The administration has allowed people of the city to shop for the festivals between 8 am and 5 pm on Sunday. Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated either on May 2 or May 3 depending on the moon sighting, while Akshaya Tritiya, which is considered auspicious for beginning new ventures, marriages and expensive investments such as gold will be celebrated on May 3.

Khargone's Additional Collector Sumer Singh Mujalda told reporters after a peace committee meeting that no relaxation in curfew rules will be announced on May 2 and May 3. Marriage events will also be banned on Akshaya Tritiya, he said, adding people will be allowed to leave for marriage functions outside the city. Special passes will be issued to those appearing for exams.

Khargone's in-charge Superintendent of Police Rohit Kashwani said additional forces have been called from other districts to maintain law and order. Temporary jails have been set up and those violating the curfew will not be spared, he said.

" Eid prayers to be offered at home. Also, no event on Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti will be allowed to organize in the district," said Mujalda.

On April 10, several people, including police personnel, had sustained injuries when a group threw stones at a religious procession.