Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh beat up wife Kirandeep Kaur regularly, had multiple affairs in Dubai

Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, according to reports, used to beat up his wife Kirandeep Kaur and keep her in captivity. He also used to hire prostitutes during his time in Dubai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 06:30 AM IST

Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh beat up wife Kirandeep Kaur regularly, had multiple affairs in Dubai
Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur (File photo)

Waris Punjab De chief and Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh reportedly mistreated his wife and is facing allegations of domestic abuse, as he remains on the run a week after the Punjab Police launched a manhunt against him and his aides.

Amritpal Singh, who had visited Dubai and Thailand recently in an effort to expand his radical organization, is known to lead a lavish lifestyle in foreign countries, without following the rules and tenets of Sikhism. As per reports, Amritpal is not an Amritdhari Sikh.

According to probe agencies, Amritpal Singh used to mistreat his wife Kirandeep Kaur. Singh used to keep Kaur in captivity in Punjab and used to beat her up regularly. Singh had married Kirandeep in February 2023, just a few days before the Ajnala Police station incident.

Kirandeep Kaur is an NRI based in the United Kingdom, who moved back to Punjab after getting married to Amritpal Singh, a leading figure in the Khalistani movement. Kaur is believed to be a link between Singh and the Khalistani wave in the UK.

Further, Amritpal Singh is known to lead a lavish lifestyle in Dubai, and has been associated with multiple women, suggesting that he had multiple affairs after marriage. Intelligence agencies have also suggested that Singh had been philandering in Thailand.

His life and links to women in Thailand are also being explored, and agencies are probing the possibility of Amritpal having another girlfriend in Thailand, or hiring prostitutes during his visit. Amritpal’s visit to foreign countries has been under the radar, as it is believed that he was siphoning money through international sources.

Amritpal Singh’s outfit Waris Punjab De did not have any woman take up a leading position. Former outfit chief Deep Sidhu’s girlfriend Reena Roy was also not allowed to open up about the relationship between Amritpal and Deep Sidhu.

Amritpal Singh was most likely working with drug dealers from Dubai, contrary to his claims of cleaning up the drug problem in Punjab through Waris Punjab De. It is being investigated that Singh might have been one of the reasons behind the drug menace in Punjab.

READ | Amritpal Singh crackdown: Anonymous caller threatened to dislodge Indian flag from Pragati Maidan, claims Delhi man

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alia Bhatt birthday: Actress's net worth is more than Rs 500 crore, she owns clothing brand, expensive cars, and more
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, other celebs attend Alanna Panday's Haldi: See gorgeous pics here
Kusha Kapila to Ajay Nagar: Meet these 6 highest paid influencers in India
Ananya Panday stuns in blue saree at cousin Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's wedding, see baraat photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
7th Pay Commission latest news: Rajasthan announces DA hike for government employees; check details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.