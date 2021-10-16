Kerala rainfall update: 4 dead, 12 missing; reopening of colleges, Sabarimala pilgrimage deferred

Heavy rainfall in Kerala has led to floods and landslides in many areas on Saturday, October 16. Four are dead due to a landslide triggered by floods at Koottikkal in Kottayam and Kokkayar in the Idukki districts.

As per reports, at least six are dead and a dozen were missing in south and central Kerala due to flash floods and landslides in many parts.

Reviewing the current situation in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has issued guidelines to prevent damages in the state and has asked to upscale the rescue operations.

In addition to this, CM Pinrayi Vijayan also went ahead and delayed the reopening of colleges in the state. They will now open on October 20 instead of October 18. The Sabarimala pilgrimage will also be delayed till October 19.

According to the statement released by the IMD, the red alert has been issued in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur districts. While orange alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alapuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad district.

In the meeting, CM Vijayan said, "Action should be taken to immediately evacuate people from low-lying areas and places where there are possibilities of landslides or flooding."

He further added that COVID-19 camps need to be started to keep safety protocols in place. He said that masks and sanitisers will be available in camps along with food and water.