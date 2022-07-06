Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan triggers row by making anti-Constitution remarks, know what he said

File photo

Kerala minister Saji Cheriyan recently made some remarks regarding the Indian Constitution which triggered a row in the country, attracting criticism from many political parties and leaders from across India for his “anti-constitution” remarks.

A huge political row was triggered in the state with the opposition demanding his sacking, but the Left leader later expressed regret and claimed news reports in this connection were 'distorted.' Congress and BJP both demanded that Cheriyan be sacked or asked to resign, saying that he is not capable of holding office after this statement.

Opposition Congress described the remarks by Cheriyan as 'obnoxious', while the BJP said he cannot hold an office enabled by the Constitution he has disrespected and lashed out at the CPI(M) over the controversy, as per PTI reports.

Sparking a row with his statements, Cheriyan has said in a recent speech that the Constitution of the country was "compiled by the British' and it was written as such by an Indian which has been implemented in the country for the last 75 years. Values like "secularism" and "democracy", the "kuntham and kodachakram" (spear and wheel) were just inscribed on its (Constitution) sides, he had said.

The CPI(M) leader had said, “We all say that we have a beautifully written Constitution in India...The most significant aspect of the country. But, I will say, a beautiful Constitution, which can serve to loot the most number of people, was written in the country.”

Stating ours is a country that does not accept workers' protests, he said "Indian Constitution is one which condones the (labour) exploitation the most," and claimed this was the reason certain "millionaires" in the corporate sector have grown in the country.

While slamming his comments, the opposition said that he not only insulted the Indian Constitution but also Baba Saheb Ambedkar and “the ideals of India.” Both Congress and BJP demanded that Cheriyan be sacked immediately, saying that the CPI(M) leader made the most “obnoxious remarks”.

The central leadership of the ruling CPI(M), however, rejected the demand for the resignation of the minister who holds the fisheries and cultural affairs portfolios, terming it as just a "slip of tongue".

(With PTI inputs)

