Headlines

Viral video: Jaw-dropping face-off between leopard and sloth bear stuns internet

How To Change Twitter Notification Sound (iPhone/Android)

Kareena Kapoor soaks in the European sun with her little munchkin: See pic

Kerala government announces reservation for transgender students in Nursing courses

Best Ways To Use Honey For Radiant & Supple Skin

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Zee News New Show: Now get answers to all your questions in new avatar of DNA

How government can help in Startup? Get all your answers in new avatar of DNA

DNA: How are Ahmadiyyas different from Muslims?

Highest-grossing Hollywood films in India

10 Japanese concepts for holistic happiness

5 best films of Kriti Sanon as per IMDb rating

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Zee News New Show: Now get answers to all your questions in new avatar of DNA

How government can help in Startup? Get all your answers in new avatar of DNA

DNA: How are Ahmadiyyas different from Muslims?

This tiny Rs 22-crore film is highest-grossing Indian film in most overseas markets; not Dangal, RRR, Baahubali, Pathaan

Har Har Mahadev: Akshay Kumar showcases Shiv Tandav in trippy song from OMG 2, impressed fans call it 'goosebumps stuff'

Kaalkoot review: Vijay Varma masterfully spearheads this engaging, well-written thriller on toxic masculinity

HomeIndia

India

Kerala government announces reservation for transgender students in Nursing courses

The state government has been taking great initiatives for the upliftment of the marginalised community and the reservation in the nursing sector is part of such efforts.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a historic move, the Kerala government has decided to grant reservations to transgender students pursuing BSc nursing courses in their state.

“Reservations have been granted to transgenders in the field of nursing. One seat would be reserved for transgenders in the BSc nursing course and one seat in the General Nursing course,” Health Minister Veena George said in a statement.

This is the first time in history that a reservation has been introduced for transgender people in the field of nursing. 

"This government is doing great work for the upliftment of the transgender community. In continuation of this, the representation of the transgender community will be ensured in the health sector as well", added George.

The state government has been taking great initiatives for the upliftment of the marginalised community and the reservation in the nursing sector is part of such efforts. "The reservation is envisaged to ensure the representation of the community members in the nursing sector as well," the minister added. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s downtime delight: Check candid car selfie with friend in Bali

Adnan Sami's ex-wife Zeba Bakhtiar opens up on divorce, 18-month custody battle for their son

GATE 2024 Notification to release soon at gate.iisc.ac.in, check details

Meet ‘comedy king’ who left govt job for films, became superstar in regional films but never got lead role in Bollywood

Not Bradman, Smith, Tendulkar, Kohli or Lara, this cricketer has highest batting average in Tests; career ended too soon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE