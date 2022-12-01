Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

KCR's daughter K Kavitha named in Delhi liquor case: Know how she is involved in excise policy 'scam'

K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana CM KCR, has been named in the Delhi excise policy case, in a court filing by the Enforcement Directorate.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 10:29 AM IST

KCR's daughter K Kavitha named in Delhi liquor case: Know how she is involved in excise policy 'scam'
KCR's daughter K Kavitha (Photo - ANI)

In a new development in the Delhi excise policy case, K Kavitha, who is the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has been named in the alleged scam, with her name present on the court filing presented by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

As the investigation continues into the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy, which brought the Aam Aadmi Party government under scrutiny, K Kavitha has been named as one of the key persons involved in the money laundering probe attached to the case.

The investigation carried out so far by the ED revealed that K Kavitha was a member of the “South Gang” which was responsible for supplying as much as Rs 100 crores to the Aam Aadmi Party-led-Delhi government during the rollout of the liquor excise policy.

According to the remand report, businessman Vijay Nair, who has already been arrested in the case, received kickbacks of Rs 100 crore on behalf of AAP leaders from a group, called ‘South Group’.

The remand report says that the policy promoted cartel formations through the back door awarded exorbitant wholesale (12 percent) and huge retail (185 percent) profit margins and incentivized other illegal activities on account of the criminal conspiracy of leaders of AAP.

 

 

Now, K Kavitha has issued a statement on the allegations leveled against her, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using central agencies to attack opposition parties, saying that BJP is trying to topple the TRS government in Telangana.

Telangana CM KCR’s daughter said, “PM Modi can put us behind the bars, but we will still be working for the people & expose the failures of the BJP. TRS govt is running smoothly in Telangana. We have exposed their conspiracy to topple the state govt & Telangana's people have witnessed it.”

The TRS leader further added, “Same thing is happening in Telangana as we've elections next year ED has arrived before PM Modi in the state. We've welcomed them and will be cooperating with them. Still, BJP is playing cheap tricks”.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Shraddha Walkar murder case: How will brain mapping of Aaftab Poonawala reveal more clues about killing?

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: Prince vs Sardar, Bigil vs Kaithi, biggest Kollywood box office clashes during festive weekend
In Pics: From Stars to planets, watch some stunning photos taken by Hubble Space Telescope
Diwali 2022: This festive season, get blinged up using these Bollywood inspired looks
T20 World Cup 2022: Check out newly released jerseys of all teams so far
Diwali 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah, others slay in ethnic wear
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CBSE Board exam 2023: Delhi government announces Pre-board exam dates for CBSE class 10, 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.