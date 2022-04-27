‘India needs leaders like KCR’ says K Kavitha on TRS foundation day

On the Occasion of On the occasion of the 21st anniversary of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), MLC K Kavitha on April 27 expressed her happiness and stated that country need leaders and party like TRS and Chief Minister KCR. While speaking to ANI, Kavitha said, “Today is the 21st anniversary of TRS party we are very happy we could form a political party and bring change into the lives of people in Telangana. Today we have showcased our state as the fastest developing state.” “We have a track record of 21 years and our leader has a track record of 50 years of public service. There is no state where farmers get 50,000 crores in last 7 years. I believe that today country needs leaders and Party like TRS and KCR because we are very resilient and persistence,” she added.