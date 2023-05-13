Search icon
Karnataka Udupi Election result 2023 live: BJP’s Yashpal Suvarna wins by over 30,000 votes

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 live updates: BJP's Yashpal Suvarna was up against Congress' Prasadraj Kanchan from the Udupi constituency.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 13, 2023, 02:06 PM IST

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 latest news: BJP's Yashpal A Suvarna bagged the Udupi seat for his party with a winning margin of over 30,000 votes at the close of counting on Saturday. 

Suvarna got a total of 94,867 votes (58.42 percent). Congress' Prasadraj Kanchan got 63,804 votes (38.78 percent). Suvarna's winning margin came to 32,318 votes. 

Uttama Prajaakeeya Party's Nithin V Poojary was a distant third with 1,108 votes while JD(S)'s Dakshath R Shetty was fourth with 835 votes.

On the party front, Congress emerged as the single largest party. The party is on course to win 134 seats, with 9 confirmed seats and lead on 125 seats. The BJP is a distant second and forecast to win 64 seats, 4 confirmed and leading in 60, as per latest Election Commission (EC) data. 

Hoping to be the kingmaker, JD(S) is expected to get 22 seats. Independent candidates are leading on 2 seats while the regional parties Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha are leading on 1 seat each.

Voting for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 was conducted in a single phase on May 10. Counting of votes began at 8 am on Saturday. The Congress is expected to stake its claim to form the government in Karnataka in the next few hours.

