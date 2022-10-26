Karnataka issues advisory after detection of newer Covid sub-variants in Maharashtra | Photo: File (Image for representation)

After Maharashtra, a neighbouring state, discovered new coronavirus sub-variants, the Karnataka government issued a health advisory. The warning is being released to the general public in light of more recent sub-variants of Omicron that have been detected in Maharashtra and in light of the upcoming Deepavali and Kannada Rajyothsava festival seasons, according to a statement from the commissionerate of health and family welfare.

According to the commissionerate, "In view of reporting newer sub-variants of Omicron BQ.1 (US variant) BA.2.3.20 apart from XBB, which is a recombinant of BA.2.75 and BJ.1 in Maharashtra and in the context of the ensuing festival season of Deepavali and Kannada Rajyothsava the following advisory is issued to General public".

Here are guidelines given by Karnataka government

Take test if experiencing any sympotoms

If residents exhibit signs of fever, cough, cold, sore throat, or difficulty breathing, they are advised to get checked out right away at the nearest hospital or healthcare facility.

Self-isolate

Symptomatic individuals should go into home isolation or self-isolation until negative results are observed.

Consult a doctor for respiratory issues

People who are having respiratory problems need to make sure they receive quick medical care, preferably in a hospital.

Wear face mask

The general population should be required to wear face masks inside, in air-conditioned rooms, areas with little to no ventilation, closed spaces, crowds, public places, and healthcare facilities, particularly the senior citizens and those with co-morbidities. Medical or N-95 masks are preferable.

Celebrate the festival in less-crowded place

It is advised that people avoid crowded interior areas and celebrate festivals outside.

Take the booster dose

Those who require a booster or precautionary dosage of immunisation must receive one. Anyone 60 years of age or older with co-morbidities should get vaccinated as soon as possible, especially if they have never been naturally infected.

The guidelines encouraged people with compromised immune systems and immunosuppression, those undergoing renal dialysis, those using anti-cancer medications, etc. to get immunised as soon as possible in cooperation with their treating physician.

COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB)

Use tissues or hand kerchiefs, refrain from blowing your nose or spitting in public, wash your hands with soap and water; and try to stay away from close contact with others who are developing symptoms.

Use "green crackers" only

In the interest of overall public health and safety, people are recommended to use environmental-friendly "green crackers."

