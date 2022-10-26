Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Sandeep Dikshit, Manoj Tiwari slam Arvind Kejriwal over 'Laxmi-Ganesh' suggestion: 'If he goes to Pakistan...'

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, meanwhile, claimed the appeal was Kejriwal's attempt to hide AAP's anti-Hindu face

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 03:12 PM IST

Sandeep Dikshit, Manoj Tiwari slam Arvind Kejriwal over 'Laxmi-Ganesh' suggestion: 'If he goes to Pakistan...'
Arvind Kejriwal (File)

The BJP and the Congress have slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for demanding that Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi should feature on Indian currency notes. Sandeep Dikshit, a senior Delhi Congress leader, called AAP the B team of BJP and RSS. He said the AAP chief can even call himself Pakistani for votes.

"He is B team of BJP and RSS. He doesn't have any understanding. It is his vote politics. If he goes to Pakistan, he can also say that I am Pakistani, so vote for me," Dikshit told ANI.

Kejriwal, who has emerged as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biggest challenge in poll-bound Gujarat, suggested that putting the images of the Gods will extricate India from a dire economic situation.

He suggested Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi -- symbols of wealth and prosperity in Indian mythology -- should feature on either side of banknotes.

He said India needs the almighty's blessings to end the country's economic problems.

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, meanwhile, claimed the appeal was Kejriwal's attempt to hide AAP's anti-Hindu face.

He also demanded the expulsion of Delhi MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam for allegedly speaking against Hindu gods.

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal appeals to PM Modi to introduce Lord Ganesha, Laxmi on currency notes

Gautam was allegedly seen in a video in which scores of people -- who allegedly converted to Buddhism -- vowed to never pray to Hindu deities.

He later said in a clarification that he never insulted any religion.

"All such leaders... Whether it's (Rajendra Pal) Gautam or the AAP's Gujarat unit president are still in the party."

He said Kejriwal was trying to save his face after his politicians insulted Hinduism.

The BJP has made Gautam's alleged video a poll issue in Gujarat.

Recently, the party used thousands of posters calling Kejriwal anti-Hindu.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: Thank God vs Ram Setu, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil vs Shivaay, biggest box office clashes during festive weekend
Arun Bali death: Goodbye, Laal Singh Chaddha, 3 Idiots, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
5 health benefits of a good night's sleep
Malaika Arora sets internet ablaze in pink dress featuring thigh-high slit, photos go viral
Diwali 2022: Seven different ways Diwali is celebrated in different states of India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian embassy in Ukraine asks its citizens to leave the war-torn country immediately, issues fresh advisory
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.