Sandeep Dikshit, Manoj Tiwari slam Arvind Kejriwal over 'Laxmi-Ganesh' suggestion: 'If he goes to Pakistan...'

The BJP and the Congress have slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for demanding that Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi should feature on Indian currency notes. Sandeep Dikshit, a senior Delhi Congress leader, called AAP the B team of BJP and RSS. He said the AAP chief can even call himself Pakistani for votes.

"He is B team of BJP and RSS. He doesn't have any understanding. It is his vote politics. If he goes to Pakistan, he can also say that I am Pakistani, so vote for me," Dikshit told ANI.

Kejriwal, who has emerged as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biggest challenge in poll-bound Gujarat, suggested that putting the images of the Gods will extricate India from a dire economic situation.

He suggested Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi -- symbols of wealth and prosperity in Indian mythology -- should feature on either side of banknotes.

He said India needs the almighty's blessings to end the country's economic problems.

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, meanwhile, claimed the appeal was Kejriwal's attempt to hide AAP's anti-Hindu face.

He also demanded the expulsion of Delhi MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam for allegedly speaking against Hindu gods.

Gautam was allegedly seen in a video in which scores of people -- who allegedly converted to Buddhism -- vowed to never pray to Hindu deities.

He later said in a clarification that he never insulted any religion.

"All such leaders... Whether it's (Rajendra Pal) Gautam or the AAP's Gujarat unit president are still in the party."

He said Kejriwal was trying to save his face after his politicians insulted Hinduism.

The BJP has made Gautam's alleged video a poll issue in Gujarat.

Recently, the party used thousands of posters calling Kejriwal anti-Hindu.