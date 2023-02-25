Karnataka IAS vs IPS: Rohini Sindhuri, D Roopa Moudgil to face departmental probe, says report

Sindhuri earlier this week sent a legal notice to an IPS officer, claiming that she had shared her private photos on social media. (File)

IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri and IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil will face a Karnataka government-initiated departmental probe over a spat that spilled out on their social media accounts, IANS reported. Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, as per the order from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, will conduct the inquiry, the agency reported.

The state government is miffed with the conduct of the officers who kept fighting in public despite warnings from the Chief Minister and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

Roopa will also face a probe for making a public statement and sharing private photos of the IAS officer on social media.

The agency reported that allegations against Sindhuri of construction of a swimming pool, violating heritage structure and carrying out construction activities during the Covid pandemic and a bag purchase scam will also be investigated.

The probe will also examine the service rules these officers violated during their spat. The two officers were transferred without any new posting.

Sindhuri earlier this week sent a legal notice to an IPS officer, claiming that she had shared her private photos on social media, touching her character and conduct knowing that the allegations were false.

The notice said the allegations tarnished her professional, personal and social image. The IAS officer demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore. It claimed that the IPS officer had violated Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code.

Apart from making corruption allegations, the IPS officer claimed the IAS officer had shared her photos with three male IAS officers, violating the service rules.