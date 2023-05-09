Search icon
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Are banks closed on May 10?

Karnataka will observe a bank holiday on May 10 due to assembly election 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 11:54 PM IST

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023| Photo: File

The voting for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 will take place tomorrow (May 10) in a single phase. The voting will begin at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Meanwhile, many are wondering if Wednesday will follow a bank holiday. 

For those who are wondering, Banks in Karnataka will remain closed tomorrow due to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Elections 2023 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list 2023. This holiday has been scheduled to facilitate voters to cast their votes. 

According to a notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Administration said: "In order to facilitate voters to cast their votes, a public holiday is declared on 10.05.2023, Wednesday to all the Central and State Government offices, schools, colleges, various organisations and private institutions (including aided and un-aided educational institutions within the respective polling area."

It is to be noted that banks in other states will remain functional as a regular working day. In May 2023, banks are closed for up to 12 days, including Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, according to the Reserve Bank of India bank holiday calendar list.

A total of 5,31,33,054 electors are eligible to cast their votes in 58,545 polling stations across the state, where 2,615 candidates are in the fray. Among the electors, 2,67,28,053 are male, 2,64,00,074 female and 4,927 "others", while among the candidates 2,430 are male, 184 female and one from third gender.

