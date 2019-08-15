Karnataka: 12-year-old boy who risked his life to guide ambulance cross a flooded bridge hailed as hero, awarded

A 12-year-old boy in Karnataka's Raichur, whose video of guiding an ambulance stuck over a flooded bridge went viral last week, was awarded by the district administration on Thursday.

Venkatesh was awarded by the Raichur Deputy Commissioner for risking his life to help the ambulance driver take the vehicle out of the flooded bridge safely.

The incident took place near the Hirerayanakumpi village where the flooded stream after incessant rain had submerged the bridge.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, Venkatesh who studies in Class VI, was playing along with his friends on the banks of the stream when the ambulance driver called the boys for help.

Venkatesh went against the advice of his friends who cautioned him against getting on to the flooded bridge. He went against their advice and helped the ambulance get out safely as a bystander recorded the incident on his mobile phone.

In the video clip, Venkatesh can be seen stumbling several times while attempting to make his way through the waist-deep water.

The heroes R created by the Situations. A brave boy walks the river to guide the Ambulance to show the road. Location: Krishna Nadi, Devadurga - Yadgir Rd of KA.

Venkatesh, along with his family, was soon shifted to a nearby rehabilitation centre since his village was submerged in the floods.

Son of a poor farmer, the 12-year-old was on Thursday hailed as a hero at a felicitation ceremony in Raichur.

Deputy Commissioner Sharat B felicitated Venkatesh for his heroics.

Several districts of Karnataka have been affected by the floods that have killed at least 60 people and displaced more than 7 lakh people. The government has set up more than 1,000 relief camps to house those displaced by one of the worst floods in Karnataka.