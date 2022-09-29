Search icon
Kanpur: Hostel staff arrested for making obscene videos of female students

The accused reportedly filmed girls showering. The man was arrested after the female students filed a police report.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 06:16 PM IST

A man working as a cleaner in a private hostel was arrested after many female students accused him of filming obscene videos. The incident happened in a hostel in Kanpur's Tulsi Nagar area where medical students were staying.

According to the allegation, the accused made multiple obscene videos of the hostel girls. On Thursday, one of the student noticed the employee discreetly filming and took his phone. The girl apparently viewed numerous such videos and went to the nearest police station to file a complaint.

The hostel is operated by a police officer who is assigned as Additional SP in one of Uttar Pradesh's districts, and students from several areas live there while studying for medical exams.

"We received a complaint from students and a case has been registered.Further investigation is underway", said ACP Kalyanpur Dinesh Shukla.

