Kanjhawala case: Delhi Police arrests seventh accused Ankush; video surfaced | Photo: ANI

The seventh suspect in Delhi's Kanjhawala brutal accident was detained on Friday after he surrendered to police at the Sultanapuri Police Station. Ankush Khanna has been named as the accused by the police. A 20-year-old woman died on New Year's Eve after being pulled for several kilometres by a vehicle that collided with her two-wheeler.

Earlier, police detained a sixth suspect Ashutosh in connection with the horrific incident in Delhi's Khanjawala. The victim was dragged under Ashutosh's car for more than 12 kilometres on Sunday, according to police.

Delhi | Seventh accused in the Kanjhawala death case, Ankush surrenders before Police. Visuals from Sultanpuri Police Station. pic.twitter.com/FppccoiQ1N — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

Other accused arrested in Delhi's Kanjhawala case

The other five defendants in the horrifying Kanjhawala case have been named as Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun, and Manoj Mittal. The five were operating the vehicle that Ashutosh had let them borrow. On Thursday night, all of the suspects were brought to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for a physical.

Police began looking into the other two suspects in the case after CCTV footage showing all of the accused leaving the car surfaced. The other two accused, according to Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) of the Delhi Police, are Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna.

READ | Faridabad man dies of heart attack on CCTV camera, went to buy medicine

They both attempted to defend the accused and are friends with the five men being held in custody. The police commissioner claims that while trying to assist the accused, the two also made attempts to tamper with the evidence. Amit, not Deepak, was discovered to be the car's driver during the interrogation.

Anjali, a 20-year-old woman, died in the early hours of the New Year after being struck by a car while riding a scooter and being dragged under it for more than 12 kilometres on the city's roads.

READ | Air India incident: Shankar Mishra's last location tracked, accused switched off phone to evade arrest

(With inputs from agencies)