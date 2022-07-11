Kamaldeep Singh murder: NIA demands action against 2 Canada-based persons in Punjab priest’s death case

File photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) of India has reached out to the Canadian government, urging them to seek action against two persons based in the country, who were allegedly involved in the killing of a priest in Punjab for over a year ago.

The central agency has asked Canada to treat the case as a priority investigation against the two persons, who were among the four named in the charge sheet filed by India in the murder conspiracy orchestrated to kill the priest in January 2021.

The NIA had filed a charge sheet in front of a special court last week, where it mentioned four persons in relation to the murder case of priest Kamaldeep Singh. Out of the four, two were said to be based in Canada - Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Arshdeep Singh.

According to media reports, Nijjar resides in Surrey in British Columbia, while the last know location of Singh was in the Greater Toronto Area. An NIA team went to Ottawa in November, where the discussions regarding the investigation in the Kamaldeep Singh murder case took place.

As per the chargesheet filed by the central agency in India, Kamaldeep Singh was a priest in Punjab, who was murdered at a village in Jalandhar. Now, the NIA and Indian government has approached the authorities in Canada to further spread the reach of their investigation.

Meanwhile, India is also in talks with Interpol and the Canadian authorities in relation to the investigation of Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case. As per India’s request, Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Goldy Brar, a Canada-based actor who had claimed responsibility for the murder of the singer.

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in an alleged gang war between the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and the Bambiha gang. Moose Wala was killed by eight unidentified men while he was in Mansa, Punjab.

READ | ‘Didi O Didi got them the boot’: Mahua Moitra’s retort to PM Modi, BJP amid Goddess Kaali row