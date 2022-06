The bus was carrying 29 passengers. (Representational)

Kalaburagi: Seven people were charred to death following an accident in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district. The accident took place near the state's Kamalapura town.

The bus was carrying 29 passengers and was bound for Goa from Hyderabad. It met with an accident with a car and caught fire.

While 22 passengers escaped, 7 died in the accident.

The bus was completely gutted in the fire.

The injured are undergoing treatment.

With inputs from PTI