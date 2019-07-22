Headlines

Kairana SP MLA Nahid Hasan stokes controversy, says 'don't buy from BJP supporters'

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2019, 02:26 PM IST

Samajwadi Party MLA from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, Nahid Hasan has given call to his supporters to boycott BJP supporters. Hasan in a video that has gone viral on social media has asked for shopkeepers to be economically boycotted who are BJP supporters. 

According to him, if there is an economic boycott, then things will improve for his supporters in the area.  Hasan is seen telling in the video that theyshould refrain from buying from BJP supporters for ten days or one month. According to him, while it may feel like a hardship to procure goods from another village but it would help them in the long run. 

Nahid Hasan said that they give business to the BJP supporters which makes them prosperous and later his supporters have to suffer. Kairana was in news few years back owing to migration of Hindus from that area. The Akhilesh government at that time though denied any such planned migration. 


In the Lok Sabha elections, despite the presence of Mahagathbandhan, SP couldn't increase its 2014 tally of five seats. Many of their stalwarts lost and later Mayawati too pulled the plug from the alliance, saying that Akhilesh's party has failed to hold on to its core Yadav vote bank. 

Controversial BJP leader Raja Singh has responded to the video saying that if Hindus do similar economic boycott, then the other community will not survive. So already a war of words has started over this controversial remark which is likely to escalate more. 

