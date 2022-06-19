Kailash Vijayvargiya's 'security job' remark for Agniveers triggers row; AAP says 'send your son for security guard job'

Naresh Balyan tweeted to Kailash Vijayvargiya and said he would give the job of a security guard to his son (File)

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's remark that he would give preference to Agniveers over others while hiring security guards for the BJP office, has triggered a controversy. The Congress, Trinamool Congress, AAP, and even BJP MP Varun Gandhi, have called the remark an insult to Army aspirants. Meanwhile, AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, in a stinging attack, said he wanted to hire Vijayvargiya's son as a security guard.

What Kailash Vijayvargiya said on the Agnipath row

Kailash Vijayvargiya said he would prefer army personnel while hiring for the BJP office's security. He said one of his friends had hired a 35-year-old army personnel for his family's security because people trust army personnel.

"I will give preference to an Agniveer to hire him as security in BJP office, even you can...People have faith in army personnel," he said.

Varun Gandhi, Congress, Arvind Kejriwal slammed Kailash Vijayvargiya's remarks

In a tweet Varun Gandhi said,'' The army whose tales of valour can't be described with words alone, whose bravery is famous in the entire world, if that army soldier is offered a job of a security guard at a political office... Indian Army is a medium to serve mother India, it isn't a mere job".

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said, "Don't insult the youth and the soldiers of the country. Our youth works really hard to pass the physical examination and test, they want to serve the country their entire lives, not to become security guards outside the BJP's office."

Naresh Balyan, AAP leader and Delhi MLA, said," Kailash Vijayvargiya, I want your son, whom you have made an MLA from Indore, to work as a security guard at my office. Please tell me how much salary he wants? Send him tomorrow, and I will give him a dress too. Stop mocking army aspirants. They are not your servants".

TMC tweeted," The youth of India is not meant to be door keepers of BJP. The young power wants to serve this nation unlike the Modi government. The Prime Minister should clarify whether these are also comments by 'fringe' elements."

The remark comes amid violent protests by the army aspirants against the Agniveer scheme. They are miffed with the government lowering the service interval from 15 years to four years for most of the recruits. Another bone of contention is the government doing away with pensions.

To assuage the angst of the Army aspirants, the government has announced 10 percent vacancies for the Agniveer soldiers in CAPFs, Assam Rifles and the defence ministry.

On Sunday, the Army said they won't hire those involved in violence during the protest against the Agnipath scheme.