J&K: Two cops martyred, 1 injured in terrorist attack in Nowgam

At least two police personnel was killed, and another injured in a terrorist attack near Nowgam bypass in J&K.

The terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the police party on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon police party near Nowgam Bypass. 03 police personnel injured. They were shifted to hospital for treatment where 02 among them attained martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

On Thursday, security forces busted three hideouts of terrorists in Awantipora in South Kashmir`s Pulwama district during a raid conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Army`s 50 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 130 Battalion of CRPF.

Police sources said that several incriminating materials, including 1918 AK 47 rounds, two hand grenades, one Ubgl thrower, four Ubgl grenades, half a bag of ammonium nitrate like substance, five gelatin sticks and crude pipe bomb. Security forces have also recovered Rs 5400, food items, utensils, gas stoves, gas cylinder and other materials from these hideouts.

(With ANI inputs)