J&K: Sub-inspector dies after shootout inside Government Medical College in Kathua

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Not Crew, Article 370, Kerala Story, Queen, Mary Kom, this is the highest-opening woman-led Indian film, had a star kid

This blockbuster went Rs 30 crore over budget, director fainted on sets, had no buyers, Aamir Khan hated film, earned...

American healthcare academy extends helping hand: Free training programs, volunteering initiatives for community health

Navrattan Group: Innovating Towards a Greener Tomorrow

Google Search’s ‘more about this page” feature now available in Hindi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Crew, Article 370, Kerala Story, Queen, Mary Kom, this is the highest-opening woman-led Indian film, had a star kid

This blockbuster went Rs 30 crore over budget, director fainted on sets, had no buyers, Aamir Khan hated film, earned...

American healthcare academy extends helping hand: Free training programs, volunteering initiatives for community health

7 flowering plants to beautify your home

8 Vitamin B rich vegetables to control bad LDL cholesterol

9 must-watch shows to uplift your mood after breakup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai Attacks Congress And DMK Over Katchatheevu

Will EC Tally 100% Votes With VVPATs? SC Notice On Lok Sabha Elections Counting Explained

Katchatheevu Controversy: Will India Take Back Its Island From Sri Lanka? BJP Vs Congress

This blockbuster went Rs 30 crore over budget, director fainted on sets, had no buyers, Aamir Khan hated film, earned...

Not Crew, Article 370, Kerala Story, Queen, Mary Kom, this is the highest-opening woman-led Indian film, had a star kid

Bollywood’s highest paid item girl charges Rs 3 crore a song, more than heroines' full fees; not Nora, Malaika, Katrina

HomeIndia

India

J&K: Sub-inspector dies after shootout inside Government Medical College in Kathua

Acting on a tip-off, a police party was chasing a car in which gangster Vasudev, a key accused in a murder case registered at Ramgarh police station was travelling.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 02:02 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
(File photo/PTI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A probationary police sub-inspector (SI) who suffered a head injury during an exchange of fire between police and gangsters in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua a day ago succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, officials said on Wednesday.

Sub-Inspector Deepak Sharma who was undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College (GMC) succumbed to his severe injuries.

According to the Kathua Police, a gangster was shot dead in the exchange of fire near Government Medical College (GMC) on Tuesday night. Acting on a tip-off, a police party was chasing a car in which gangster Vasudev, a key accused in a murder case registered at Ramgarh police station was travelling.

When they were fired upon the police retaliated and killed Vasudev near the Government Medical College hospital around 10.30 pm yesterday.

One of Vasudev's associates was also killed in the exchange of fire. While the sub-inspector sustained injuries to his head, Special Police Officer Anil Kumar (40) also suffered injuries.

They were initially admitted to the GMC Hospital in Kathua and later taken to Amandeep Hospital in Pathankot, according to a police spokesperson.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Joker Folie à Deux: Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn dance in first poster, trailer to release on...

Meet Amitabh, Rajesh Khanna's heroine, directors would get her drenched in rains to make films hit, now she...

Meet actress who got married at 18 at peak of her career, became a mother at 20, got divorced twice, she is now..

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: Scrutiny process starts today; check how to apply for re-checking

Meet man who once sold milk, started work by taking loan, CEO of Rs 29197 crore bank, he is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement