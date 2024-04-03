J&K: Sub-inspector dies after shootout inside Government Medical College in Kathua

Acting on a tip-off, a police party was chasing a car in which gangster Vasudev, a key accused in a murder case registered at Ramgarh police station was travelling.

A probationary police sub-inspector (SI) who suffered a head injury during an exchange of fire between police and gangsters in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua a day ago succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, officials said on Wednesday.

Sub-Inspector Deepak Sharma who was undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College (GMC) succumbed to his severe injuries.

According to the Kathua Police, a gangster was shot dead in the exchange of fire near Government Medical College (GMC) on Tuesday night. Acting on a tip-off, a police party was chasing a car in which gangster Vasudev, a key accused in a murder case registered at Ramgarh police station was travelling.

When they were fired upon the police retaliated and killed Vasudev near the Government Medical College hospital around 10.30 pm yesterday.

One of Vasudev's associates was also killed in the exchange of fire. While the sub-inspector sustained injuries to his head, Special Police Officer Anil Kumar (40) also suffered injuries.

They were initially admitted to the GMC Hospital in Kathua and later taken to Amandeep Hospital in Pathankot, according to a police spokesperson.

