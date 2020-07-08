Trending#

Saroj Khan

China

Sushant Singh Rajput

coronavirus

lockdown

  1. Home
  2. India


J&K: At least one civilian killed as Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch

Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with Small Arms & intense shelling with Mortars along the Line of Control (LoC).


Representational image

Share

Written By

Edited By

Arijit Saha

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jul 8, 2020, 09:12 AM IST

At least one civilian killed, and another injured as Pakistan violated ceasefire in Balakote & Mendhar sectors of Poonch district at about 2:00 AM on Wednesday. 

Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with Small Arms & intense shelling with Mortars along the Line of Control (LoC). 

In response, the Indian army retaliated befittingly.

(With ANI inputs)