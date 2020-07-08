J&K: At least one civilian killed as Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch
Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with Small Arms & intense shelling with Mortars along the Line of Control (LoC).
At least one civilian killed, and another injured as Pakistan violated ceasefire in Balakote & Mendhar sectors of Poonch district at about 2:00 AM on Wednesday.
In response, the Indian army retaliated befittingly.
