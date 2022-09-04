Jharkhand political crisis: Hemant Soren to seek trust vote tomorrow amid uncertainty over CM post

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo - ANI)

The fate of the JMM-Congress alliance and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren remains uncertain in the midst of disqualification reports. As the state is undergoing a political crisis, CM Hemant Soren is all set to seek a trust vote in the state assembly tomorrow, September 5.

This comes just as the government of Jharkhand remains in suspense over Hemant Soren’s continuance in the chief minister post as an MLA. An official said that the Jharkhand CM will seek a vote of trust during the special session of the Assembly on Monday.

As per a letter sent to the MLAs by the Assembly secretariat, the chief minister has expressed his willingness to move a motion of confidence to prove his majority. Opposition BJP has also convened its legislature party's meeting on Sunday to chalk out its strategy in the House, party sources said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam said, “A state of confusion is prevailing in Jharkhand. Our delegation met the Governor (on Thursday) and he assured us to clear the air in a day or two. But nothing has happened till now. Therefore, we will raise our points in the Assembly and prove our majority.”

A political crisis was sparked in Jharkhand when the Bhartiya Janta Party suggested to the Election Commission that CM Hemant Soren be disqualified as an MLA in the state, after which the ED sent its decision to Governor Ramesh Bias.

Though the decision of the EC in the case has not been made official yet, many officials have claimed that things don’t look good for Hemant Soren. Meanwhile, the Congress party has said confidently that Soren will complete his term as the CM without any hiccups.

After a meeting with the UPA MLAs on September 1 on the issue, the governor went to Delhi on Friday, triggering further speculation. Raj Bhavan sources, however, said it was a ‘personal visit' for a medical check-up and he is likely to return to Jharkhand on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | ‘Talking to political rivals doesn’t change DNA’: Ghulam Nabi Azad’s fiery response of Congress