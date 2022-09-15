Search icon
Jharkhand political crisis: CM Hemant Soren meets governor, urges him to clear air on EC opinion

There is a buzz that the poll panel has recommended the chief minister’s disqualification as an MLA.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 06:28 PM IST

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

In the midst of the ongoing political turmoil in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren met with Governor Ramesh Bais on Thursday, urging him to dispel the confusion regarding the Election Commission's advice and demanding a copy of the EC opinion on the office of profit case against him.

According to sources, the election panel delivered its decision to Governor Bais on August 25. Though the EC's decision has not yet been made public, according to reports, the EC has recommended that the chief minister be disqualified as an MLA.

After meeting the Governor, CM Soren took to Twitter and wrote, “Provide a copy of the decision of the Election Commission and provide an opportunity for reasonable hearing at the earliest so that the atmosphere of uncertainty, which is dangerous for healthy democracy, can be removed soon.”

 

He further said the opposition Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) was taking advantage of the "climate of uncertainty" to destabilise a democratically elected government by attempting to abduct MLAs.

It should be remembered that the Election Commission (EC) delivered its verdict to the state Governor on August 25 in response to the BJP's plea seeking CM Soren's disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case, triggering a political crisis in the eastern state.

Notably, while serving as chief minister and handling the mines portfolio, CM Soren allegedly obtained stone mining licences in his name, for which the BJP sought his disqualification as an MLA.

