Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: Campaigning ends for second phase, voting for 20 seats on Saturday

The campaigning for the second phase of Jharkhand assembly election for 20 seats across seven districts, scheduled for December 7, came to an end on Thursday.

A total of 48,25,038 voters, including 24,31,511 men and 23,93,437 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase of polling on Saturday.

Here is the list of twenty assembly constituencies that will go to polls on December 7:

1. District East Singhbhum

Baharagora

Ghatsila (ST)

Potka (ST)

Jugsalai (SC)

Jamshedpur East

Jamshedpur West

2. District Seraikella-Kharsawan

Seraikella (ST)

Kharsawan (ST)

3. District West Singhbhum

Chaibasa (ST)

Majhgaon (ST)

Jaganathpur (ST)

Manoharpur (ST)

Chakradharpur (ST)

4. District Ranchi

Tamar (ST)

Mandar (ST)

5. District Khunti

Torpa (ST)

Khunti (ST)

6. District Gumla

Sisai (ST)

7. District Simdega

Simdega (ST)

Kolebira (ST)

A total of 260 candidates, including 231 male and 29 females, are in the fray in the second phase. Both Jamshedpur East and Jamshedpur West have the highest number of 20 candidates while Saraikella has the lowest number (7) of candidates.

The Election Commission said voting will take place across 6,066 polling stations.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das is among notable candidates in the second phase. Das is facing a tough challenge from rebel candidate and former minister Saryu Rai in the assembly election.

Das has held Jamshedpur East seat since 1995 but in this election, he is being challenged by Saryu Rai who was the food and supply minister in the BJP Cabinet.

The Congress, which is a part of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance in the state, has fielded its star spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh against Das.

Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon, Urban Development Minister Neelkanth Singh Munda, Water Resources Minister Ramchandra Sahis and state BJP president Laxman Giluwa are other notable candidates in the fray.

The ruling BJP is contesting all 20 seats, while it's estranged ally AJSU Party has fielded candidates on 12 constituencies.

The JMM, the Congress and the RJD are contesting the election together and have declared JMM leader Hemant Soren as their CM candidate. The JMM, the Congress have fielded candidates in 14 and six constituencies, respectively.

The BJP, which completed five years in power with Raghubar Das becoming the first chief minister of the state to serve for a full term, is going alone in the assembly election after its alliances with All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) broke down.

Assembly elections in Jharkhand are being held in five phases. While the first phase was held on November 30, other phases are scheduled for December 7, December 12, December 16 and December 20.

The counting of votes will take place on December 23.

In 2014 assembly polls, BJP had won 37 seats and formed the government with its ally AJSU Party which has five members in the outgoing assembly.