'Japan, India share fundamental values,' says Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga

Headlines

ICC World Cup 2023 tickets for India matches in Chennai, Delhi, Pune to be available from this date; check details

'Similar To 1977': Raghav Chadha on opposition coming together for 2024

Super blue moon lit up night skies, netizens fill social media with beautiful pictures

BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

Chandrayaan-3: India's third moon mission to end in next 7 days; here's all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asia Cup 2023: PAK vs NEP Full Match Highlights | Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmad Shine In Pak's Victory

ICC World Cup 2023 tickets for India matches in Chennai, Delhi, Pune to be available from this date; check details

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Diabetes diet: 10 low glycemic foods to control blood sugar spike

Most ODI hundreds for Pakistan

7 Yoga asanas to reduce uric acid levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Asia Cup 2023: PAK vs NEP Full Match Highlights | Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmad Shine In Pak's Victory

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

ISRO Sets Date For Launch Of Aditya L1 Mission To Study Sun; Know All About It

Shah Rukh Khan has epic response to Vijay Sethupathi saying he took his ‘revenge’ by playing antagonist in Jawan

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh Ravichander give 'fiery' performance on Zinda Banda at Jawan's pre-release event

HomeIndia

India

'Japan, India share fundamental values,' says Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga

The International Convention Centre in PM Modi's constituency, Varanasi, has been constructed with Japanese assistance.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Jul 15, 2021, 03:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said that India and Japan share fundamental values and have a long history of exchanges. He was making comments at the inauguration of the International Cooperation and Convention Centre – Rudraksh in Varanasi by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

In a recorded message, Suga said, "Japan and India share fundamental values such as freedom, democracy and rule of law and strategic interest" and "both countries have maintained cordial relations throughout the long history of exchanges".

The International Convention Centre in PM Modi's constituency has been constructed with Japanese assistance. Designed in the shape of Shiv Ling, the auditorium of the convention center has 1200 seats. It has 109 Rudraksha decorated across its facade. The Japan PM said, "I am very pleased to see that the international cooperation and convention center was built in such a special city as a symbol of friendship between Japan and India through Japan's grant aid."

At the event, PM Modi lauded the role of Japan in the building of the center and highlighted the role by both present Japan PM Suga and former Japan PM Shinzo Abe.

Calling Japan a "param mitr" or "friend for ever", PM said, "Japan PM Suga as Japan's Chief Cabinet secretary was engaged in the convention center project --Rudrakash in Varanasi", highlighting how former "Japan Shinzo Abe had directed his officials to work" on the project when the idea was first proposed. 

PM Modi said India and Japan have a "natural partnership", pointing to how Tokyo has been engaged in bullet train project, dedicated freight corridor and other projects. Japan's envoy to India Satoshi Suzuki was also present at the inauguration ceremony in Varanasi.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs PAK: Ahead of blockbuster Asia Cup clash, Pakistan fans show their unwavering admiration for Virat Kohli

Yaariyan 2: SGPC accuses makers of hurting religious sentiments; directors Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru issue clarification

Sahara refund portal: Over Rs 1,12,000 crore available, know how to reclaim your funds

Exclusive Raksha Bandhan Offers: Elevate Your Celebration with Savings!

This man started 'Indian Google', received Rs 1332 crore from Mukesh Ambani for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE