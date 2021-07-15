'Japan, India share fundamental values,' says Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga

The International Convention Centre in PM Modi's constituency, Varanasi, has been constructed with Japanese assistance.

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said that India and Japan share fundamental values and have a long history of exchanges. He was making comments at the inauguration of the International Cooperation and Convention Centre – Rudraksh in Varanasi by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a recorded message, Suga said, "Japan and India share fundamental values such as freedom, democracy and rule of law and strategic interest" and "both countries have maintained cordial relations throughout the long history of exchanges".

The International Convention Centre in PM Modi's constituency has been constructed with Japanese assistance. Designed in the shape of Shiv Ling, the auditorium of the convention center has 1200 seats. It has 109 Rudraksha decorated across its facade. The Japan PM said, "I am very pleased to see that the international cooperation and convention center was built in such a special city as a symbol of friendship between Japan and India through Japan's grant aid."

At the event, PM Modi lauded the role of Japan in the building of the center and highlighted the role by both present Japan PM Suga and former Japan PM Shinzo Abe.

Calling Japan a "param mitr" or "friend for ever", PM said, "Japan PM Suga as Japan's Chief Cabinet secretary was engaged in the convention center project --Rudrakash in Varanasi", highlighting how former "Japan Shinzo Abe had directed his officials to work" on the project when the idea was first proposed.

PM Modi said India and Japan have a "natural partnership", pointing to how Tokyo has been engaged in bullet train project, dedicated freight corridor and other projects. Japan's envoy to India Satoshi Suzuki was also present at the inauguration ceremony in Varanasi.