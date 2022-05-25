Search icon
Jammu and Kashmir: Woman shot dead by terrorists in Budgam, 10-year-old nephew injured

The 35-year-old woman was shifted to hospital in injured condition where doctors declared her dead.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 25, 2022, 10:44 PM IST

Photo: ANI

Terrorists shot dead a woman and injured her minor nephew at her home in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday, police said.

The woman was identified as Amreen Bhat (35). The police said Bhat's 10-year-old nephew, who was also at home at the time of the incident, sustained a bullet injury in his arm. 

"At around 1955 hrs, terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to hospital in injured condition where doctors declared her dead," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

 

Kashmir Police stated that three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were behind the attack. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the terrorists. 

Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to condemn the attack and said, “There can be no justification for attacking innocent women & children like this”.

 

The incident comes a day after a police constable was shot dead at his home in the Anchar area of Srinagar.   

