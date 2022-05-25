Jammu and Kashmir: Woman shot dead by terrorists in Budgam, 10-year-old nephew injured

Photo: ANI

Terrorists shot dead a woman and injured her minor nephew at her home in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday, police said.

The woman was identified as Amreen Bhat (35). The police said Bhat's 10-year-old nephew, who was also at home at the time of the incident, sustained a bullet injury in his arm.

"At around 1955 hrs, terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to hospital in injured condition where doctors declared her dead," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Three terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were involved in this heinous terror incident. Area has been cordoned off and search started. Case registered and investigation on.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 25, 2022

Kashmir Police stated that three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were behind the attack. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the terrorists.

Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to condemn the attack and said, “There can be no justification for attacking innocent women & children like this”.

Shocked & deeply saddened by the murderous militant attack on Ambreen Bhat. Sadly Ambreen lost her life in the attack her nephew was injured. There can be no justification for attacking innocent women & children like this. May Allah grant her place in Jannat. pic.twitter.com/5I9SsymbD0 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 25, 2022

The incident comes a day after a police constable was shot dead at his home in the Anchar area of Srinagar.