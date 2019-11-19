Jammu and Kashmir police arrests 4 JeM terrorists linked with blast in Pulwama

Police in South Kashmir’s Pulwama on Monday busted a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror module and arrested four terrorists for carrying out a blast in Arihal area of the district earlier this year.

They were arrested for their involvement in a blast was carried out using explosives in July this year.

Officers while investigating the case learnt about the involvement of a person identified as Sharik Ahmad who has been constantly communicating with a foreign terrorist and making plans to carry out terrorist attacks in the area.

Sharik with the help of three other terrorist associates - Aqib Ahmad, Adil Ahmad Mir and Owais Ahmad - conspired and executed the July terror attack in Airhal area of Pulwama.

An investigation into the case revealed that all four of them are linked to JeM and played active parts in conspiring and executing the terror attack.

All four terrorists have been arrested and shifted to Pulwama Police Station where they remain in custody.

Police also recovered incriminating materials from their possession which they said have been taken into records for the purpose of investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.

Officials said further investigation in the matter is in progress.