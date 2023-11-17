Headlines

Jammu and Kashmir: 5 terrorists killed in ongoing Kulgam encounter

The encounter broke out on Thursday afternoon at the Samno pocket of the DH Pora area of Kulgam district, according to Jammu & Kashmir Police.

ANI

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir news: Five Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists have been gunned down in the ongoing firefight with security forces in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Police said on Friday.

According to Kashmir police, the operation is in its final stages and the area is being sanitised.

"Day 2: Five terrorists neutralized by Kulgam Police, Army, and CRPF. Incriminating materials were recovered. Operation in the final stage; area being sanitized," read a post on the official X handle of Kashmir Zone Police.

However, the operation is still in progress, sources informed.

The police, earlier, confirmed that the exchange of heavy fire between the security forces and the terrorists from across the border was still ongoing.

The encounter broke out on Thursday afternoon at the Samno pocket of the DH Pora area of Kulgam district, according to Jammu & Kashmir Police.

The joint operation against the terrorists involves the Army's 34 Rashtriya Riffles, 9 Para (elite special forces unit), police, and the CRPF.

Earlier, an infiltration bid was thwarted along the Line of Control in the Uri Sector on November 15, Wednesday, the army said.

The army and Jammu and Kashmir Police neutralised the infiltrators during a joint operation named 'Operation Kali'.

This was the second infiltration bid in the same region.

The Army said of the two infiltrators killed was Bashir Ahmed Malik, an important cog in the Pakistan-enabled cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. 

