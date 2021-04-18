J&K COVID-19 news: Schools, colleges shut till May 15, know fresh guidelines here

The administration also put restrictions on social gatherings and asked market associations to voluntarily try to stagger opening timings of shops.

With Jammu and Kashmir logging 1,526 new Covid cases on Sunday, authorities ordered closure of all universities, colleges and schools in the Union Territory till May 15.

The administration also put restrictions on social gatherings and asked market associations to voluntarily try to stagger opening timings of shops to prevent crowding, according to an official order.

An order issued by the Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation Department said that after an overall assessment of the situation pertaining to the spread of Covid-19 in J&K, it has been decided that all universities, colleges and schools shall remain closed till May 15 for imparting on-campus/in person education to the students, except for the courses or programmes that require physical presence of students on account of laboratory, research, thesis work and internship.

All government and private schools were closed earlier this month as a precautionary measure after a number of students and teachers tested positive for the coronavirus, while J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) examinations for 10th, 11th and 12th classes were either cancelled or postponed.

Colleges will move to online mode, the order said.

The order further restricts the presence of mourners at funerals to 20, 50 for all kinds of gatherings at indoor venues and 100 for all kinds of gatherings at outdoor venues.

Mini-buses and buses and other modes of public transport would ply strictly as per their registered or authorized seating capacity.

"No standing will be allowed. The District Superintendents of Police shall ensure that this is strictly complied with and punitive measures are taken under relevant provisions of the Law, the order said.

The number of active cases crossed 11,000 on Sunday after 1,526 new cases came to light and six deaths were reported in 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the Union Territory since the beginning of the pandemic.

Six patients succumbed to the virus taking the number of people killed by coronavirus in J&K to 2,057.