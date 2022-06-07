Jailed Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu admitted to Chandigarh’s PGIMER hospital, condition stable

File photo

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who remained in jail in connection with a road rage case, was admitted to the PGIMER hospital in Chandigarh on Monday. According to the medical facility, the politician is now in stable condition.

As per PTI reports, Sidhu was admitted to the hospital as he was experiencing liver-related problems. He was transferred from the prison in Patiala to the PGIMER hospital on Monday afternoon after undergoing several medical tests.

He underwent a medical examination at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research's hepatology department in the morning. In the afternoon, Sidhu was admitted to the PGIMER, where he had been brought under heavy security from the Patiala prison.

In the evening, PGIMER issued a statement, saying Sidhu has been kept under observation and is stable. "Former Indian cricketer Shri Navjot Singh Sidhu has been admitted in hepatology ward, Nehru Hospital Extension, PGIMER, Chandigarh, due to liver-related problems and requires further evaluation.”

The hospital further confirmed that Sidhu is currently in a stable condition, and has been kept under observation for now. The cricketer-turned-politician had earlier asked the court to give him time to surrender, citing medical reasons, and is also taking a special diet in the jail on the advice of his doctors.

The former Punjab Congress chief was on May 20 sent to the Patiala central jail in a 1988 road rage death case. He has been sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court.

Sidhu was found guilty in the 1988 road rage case, where a man had died. According to media reports, Sidhu had struck an elderly man on the head during an altercation in the middle of the road, which ultimately led to the former’s death.

The 58-year-old Congress leader suffers from medical conditions like embolism and has a liver ailment. In 2015, Sidhu had undergone treatment for acute deep vein thrombosis (DVT) at a hospital in Delhi.

Sidhu’s diet plan for the jail was doing rounds on social media, where it was specified that he is not to have things like maida, wheat, and sugar. “He can have berries, papaya, guava, double-toned milk, and food items which do not have fibre and carbohydrates,” his lawyer had said.

(With PTI inputs)

