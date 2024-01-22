Headlines

ISRO satellites show what Ayodhya Ram Mandir site looks from space, check pic

In the pictures shared by NRSC, we can see the 2.7-acre Ram Temple site under construction, and a closer look is provided using the Indian Remote Sensing series of satellites.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 07:18 AM IST

Edited by

Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) has released the first pictures of the temple site taken by Indian satellites in space.

In the pictures shared by NRSC, we can see the 2.7-acre Ram Temple site under construction, and a closer look is provided using the Indian Remote Sensing series of satellites.

The NRSC reports that the construction site was captured by Indian satellites on December 16, 2023, almost a month before the consecration ceremony. However, due to heavy fog in Ayodhya since then, getting a clear view has been challenging.

The satellite images also show the renovated Dashrath Mahal and Sarayu River near the Ram Mandir.

The NRSC images also display the newly upgraded Ayodhya railway station.

The first phase of the temple is nearly finished and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the "pran pratishtha" of the Ram Lalla idol on Monday.

The temple complex, constructed in the traditional Nagara style, will be 380 feet long (east-west direction), 250 feet wide, and 161 feet high. Each floor of the temple will be 20 ft high and include a total of 392 pillars and 44 gates.

ISRO technologies have played a role in various stages of the temple's construction. A significant challenge was to precisely locate the spot to place the idol of Lord Ram. The trust overseeing the temple's construction wanted the idol to be positioned in a 3 feet X 6 feet space, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram.

India currently has over 50 satellites in space, some with a resolution of less than a meter. The image has been processed by the National Remote Sensing Centre in Hyderabad, a part of ISRO.

