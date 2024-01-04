ISIS claims responsibility for twin blasts in Iran that killed over 100

The Islamic State's claim on affiliated Telegram channels supports the suspicion that the group orchestrated the attacks.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for twin explosions in Iran during a ceremony honoring Qassem Soleimani, with nearly 100 casualties and many more injured. The first blast, attributed to a suicide bomber, struck at 2:45 pm. Investigations pointed to another suicide bomber causing the second explosion roughly 700 meters from Soleimani's grave. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned the attacks, labeling the perpetrators as enemies of Iran and promising a strong response.

Officials like Mohammad Jamshidi and Esmail Qaani, representing President Ebrahim Raisi's office and the Quds Force, suggested the US and Israel's involvement in the attack, considering terrorism a strategic tool in their hands. However, Ali Vaez from the International Crisis Group noted that the attack doesn't align with Israel's usual covert operations in Iran, which historically targeted officials and nuclear scientists. Instead, the attack's characteristics resembled methods employed by the Islamic State (IS). Vaez highlighted this deviation from past patterns.

The Islamic State's claim on affiliated Telegram channels supports the suspicion that the group orchestrated the attacks.

This development raises concerns about IS activities within Iran and their ability to execute such coordinated strikes. Iran faces the challenge of addressing this new threat while navigating geopolitical tensions with other nations. The attribution of responsibility remains a complex and contentious issue amidst heightened regional tensions.