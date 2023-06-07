Is MS Dhoni donating Rs 60 crore to victims of Odisha train accident? Truth behind viral report

MS Dhoni is donating Rs 60 crore to Odisha crash victims?

The tragic Odisha train accident has claimed over 275 lives till now, and many celebrities have condoled the unfortunate deaths in the mishap. In the midst of this, there is a lot of fake news surfacing about cricketers like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli making donations.

Earlier, a news report claimed that Royal Challengers Bangalore star player Virat Kohli has decided to donate Rs 30 crores to the victims of the Odisha train accident. Now, similar claims are being made about Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni.

According to several media reports and social media claims, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has announced that he will be donating Rs 60 crore to the families of the victims who died in the tragic Odisha triple train crash, which claimed 278 lives.

Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 3, 2023

However, the claim about star cricketers like Dhoni and Kohli donating crores of rupees for the victims of the Odisha train accident is a hoax. There is no statement on either of the players’ social media accounts that they are making donations.

While MS Dhoni doesn’t remain active on social media, he hasn’t made any statement on news agencies regarding making a donation of Rs 60 crores for those who died in the triple train crash. The same holds true for Virat Kohli.

The RCB star player, however, made a statement on social media, expressing grief about the tragic accident and condoling the loss of life. Kohli tweeted, “Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

The Odisha train accident occurred when the Coromandel Express crashed into a stationery goods train, after which a third passenger train crashed into the wreckage, leading to multiple carriages being derailed and destroyed.

READ | 'MS Dhoni cried that night': Veteran India spinner shares never-heard before story about CSK skipper - Watch