'MS Dhoni cried that night': Veteran India spinner shares never-heard before story about CSK skipper - Watch

Even Imran Tahir, another former CSK spinner, validated the story, stating that it was during that moment that he realized just how close the team was to Dhoni.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 23, 2023, 04:44 PM IST

MS Dhoni (File Photo)

MS Dhoni, often referred to as "Captain Cool" by his fans, is known for his emotionally impenetrable personality on the field. No matter how tense the situation, Dhoni always seems to have his emotions under control. However, his former India and Chennai Super Kings teammate, Harbhajan Singh, recently shared an unheard tale involving the CSK skipper.

In a video shared by Star Sports, Harbhajan revealed that in 2018, during CSK's comeback in the IPL after being suspended for two seasons over their alleged involvement in the IPL betting scandal, Dhoni cried while surrounded by his teammates. This revelation came as a surprise to many, as Dhoni is known for his stoic demeanor on the field.

Even Imran Tahir, another former CSK spinner, validated the story, stating that it was during that moment that he realized just how close the team was to Dhoni. 

"There is a story which I want to share. Back in 2018, when CSK made a comeback to this league after a 2-year ban, there was a team dinner. I have heard the saying that 'Men don't cry', but MS Dhoni cried on that night. He became emotional. I think no one knows about this. Right, Imran (Tahir)?"

"Yes, of course," Tahir said. "Even I was there. It was a very emotional moment for him (MS Dhoni). Looking at him like that, I came to know how close this team is to his heart. He considers the team as his family. It was very emotional for all of us."

The South African cricketer expressed his pride in the team's victory, especially considering the experts had labeled them as too old.

"We came back after 2 years and won the trophy. And when people give your team the tag of 'buddhe' (old men), and even I was in the squad that season, but we won the title. I am very proud of that victory," Tahir added.

