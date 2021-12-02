Search icon
Is COVID-19 variant Omicron deadlier than Delta strain? Experts make BIG claim

India makes it mandatory for passengers flying from high-risk countries to provide a 14-day travel history with a negative RT-PCR test from December 1

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 02, 2021, 08:24 AM IST

omicron


As India prepares itself to tackle the new COVID-19 mutation, Omicron, an assessment by doctors suggests that though the transmission rate of the virus may be high, it is not as dangerous as its previous mutations said Dr R.K. Dhiman, Director, SGPGI, 

He further said that the mortality rate of Omicron might also be less than that of the Delta variant. 

In order to avoid the third wave of CVID-19 and any case of Omicron in the country, India has already taken strict measures. The state of Uttar Pradesh has prepared an action plan to effectively check the spread of the South African variant. The state has increased its medical facilities keeping in mind what it had gone through during the second wave. 

Regarding the third wave, Dr Dhiman said that citizens will have to follow COVID-19 protocols and get vaccinated as soon as possible. 

As India goes on high alert, no cases of the Omicron virus have been reported yet in the country but several passengers travelling from other countries have tested positive for COVID-19. 

India has made it mandatory for passengers flying from high-risk countries to provide a 14-day travel history with a negative RT-PCR test from December 1. 

As of now, scientists are busy finding the original source of the virus. Even though many are saying that it was found in South Africa because of the immediate spread, sources say that the variant was already present in the Netherlands between November 19 to 23 which was some days before it was detected in South Africa. 

