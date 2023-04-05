IRCTC Thailand Tour Package: Have thrilling foreign vacation at just Rs 52,350; check full itinerary, ticket prices | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

Now that IRCTC has released a cheap tour package to the exotic country for Indian travellers, it's time to take that long-overdue international vacation to Thailand. IRCTC often introduces new tour packages to encourage travel. You have the opportunity to travel abroad with these packages.

IRCTC is currently offering a chance to travel to Thailand. April is a good time to travel to Thailand with friends. IRCTC's "Thrilling Thailand" package will make the vacation as exciting as its name promises. Starting on April 25, this 5-nights-6-day package will begin. You will get the opportunity to see various tourist attractions in Pattaya and Bangkok as part of this package.

IRCTC will provide for both breakfast and dinner during this tour package. The rates of the package deals will include the costs of breakfast and dinner.

Itinerary for an IRCTC Thailand tour package

You will need to depart from Patna airport on April 25. You'll arrive at the airport in Bangkok on the second day. You will then be driven from there to Pattaya. You will be registered into the hotel upon arrival and breakfast. You will have the opportunity to see the Alcazar spectacle in the evening following a day of relaxation. Your dinner will be scheduled for after the performance. You will spend the following night in the hotel.

After breakfast on the third day, a speedboat will transport you to Corus Island. You can engage in a variety of activities right here on the beach, but you'll have to cover the cost of rent. Once you've had some time there, you'll be taken back to Pattaya. You will spend the night in the hotel itself after eating dinner.

After breakfast on the fourth day, you will be escorted on a safari tour. You will be taken back to Bangkok after spending the entire day in exploring. Here, plans will be made for your stay and dinner at a hotel. After breakfast on the fifth day, check out of the hotel. After that, you'll have an opportunity to explore the city for a half-day. Your lunch reservation at an Indian restaurant will be made there.

Shopping is an option after lunch which will be scheduled at an Indian restaurant. You will be dropped off at the airport after dinner. Your return to Patna will take place on the sixth day.

IRCTC Thailand tour package ticket prices

To make a reservation for just one person, you must pay Rs 60,010. In contrast, if you make a reservation for two persons, you will need to pay Rs 52,350 per person. You must spend Rs 52,350 per person while making a reservation for three individuals. Nevertheless, if you are travelling with a child between the ages of 5 and 11, you will need to pay Rs 50,450 for the reservation, which includes a bed. While a reservation without a bed will cost you Rs. 45,710.