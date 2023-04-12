IRCTC Singapore-Malaysia Tour Package: Enjoy week-long trip at amazing price; check itinerary, ticket prices, more info

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 07:44 AM IST

Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

IRCTC has announced a week-long vacation package to Singapore, a city where diverse cultures have coexisted to create an unending supply of fun and entertainment. During this tour, tourist hotspots like Suntec City, Night Safari, Little India, Sentosa Island, Merlion Park, etc. will be explored. The five-night, six-day trip to Singapore will begin on May 26 and last through May 31.

IRCTC Singapore Tour Package: Amenities provided

Return airfare on Malindo Airlines from Kolkata to Singapore or Kuala Lumpur to Kolkata along with visa

Hotel accommodations in a three-star hotel on a twin-, double-, or triple-sharing basis; for three nights in Singapore and two nights in Kuala Lumpur

Daily meals include, six breakfasts, six lunches, and six dinners as specified in the itinerary.

Garden By The Bay with Two domes; Night Safari with tram ride; Singapore city tour

Genting day trip with cable car + Batu Caves (20 minutes) - No Theme park

Sentosa (Cable car, Madam Tussauds + Ios, wot) • KL City tour + KL Tower entry ticket observation deck

Batu Caves and Putrajaya Tour

Singapore to Kuala Lumpur transfer by road

All transportation and travelling by AC coach in accordance with the schedule

Throughout the entire journey, assistance from an ex-Singaporean tour guide who speaks English.

Insurance for travel (up to 65 Years)

IRCTC Singapore Tour Package: Itinerary

Three hours prior to flight departure, passengers have to assemble at the Netaji Subhash International Airport. They will be taken to an Indian restaurant for breakfast as soon as they arrive, and then a half-day city tour will begin. After hotel check-in, lunch will be served. Later, visitors will travel to Night Safri.

Day 2: Sentosa (Cable car, Madame Tussauds + wot) will be done after breakfast. The following day, Universal Studios will be seen. On the fourth day of their trip, tourists will arrive in Malaysia, where they will tour Kuala Lumpur City and the Kuala Lumpur Tower.

The following day, visitors will go on a day trip to Batu Caves and the cable car. The final day will begin with a Putrajaya tour and end with a meal at an Indian restaurant before passengers fly back to Kolkata.

IRCTC Singapore Tour Package: Ticket price

Per person for single occupancy: Rs 1,20,450

Per person for double and triple occupancy: Rs 1,00,450

Per person for child (with bed): Rs 88,950

Per person for child (without bed): Rs 77,570

For more information, check out the official website here.