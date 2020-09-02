Headlines

IRCTC-SBI RuPay credit card launched; here are benefits, direct link to apply

IRCTC SBI Card on RuPay: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and SBI Card have launched the IRCTC SBI Card on RuPay platform which is aimed at rewarding frequent railway travellers.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 02, 2020, 03:25 PM IST

IRCTC SBI Card on RuPay: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and SBI Card have launched the IRCTC SBI Card on RuPay platform which is aimed at rewarding frequent railway travellers.

The card offers travelers on Indian railways maximum savings proposition on their travel, together with superior benefits on retail, dining and entertainment, besides transaction fee waivers.

Here is how to apply for the IRCTC SBI Card on RuPay:

  • Visit the portal for applying for the card on the official website of the State Bank of India. We have provided a direct link here
     
  • Enter like your personal details, mobile number, address proof and select the apply option

 

With the new IRCTC-SBI RuPay credit card, customers will be able to book tickets and do online shopping as well.

"The central government is aiming such that in the coming years, every railway ticket will be booked online through the co-branded credit card," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had said earlier, adding, "The card offers rail passengers with maximum savings proposition on their travel together with exclusive benefits on retail, dining, and entertainment as well as transaction fee waivers."

For safe transactions, the IRCTC-SBI RuPay credit card is equipped with Near Field Communication (NFC) technology whereby the users can make transactions at POS machines by just tapping the card on the machines without requiring to swipe it.

 

Benefits of IRCTC-SBI RuPay credit card

  • Cardholders will receive up to 10% value back on 1st AC, 2nd AC, 3rd AC, Executive Chair Car, and AC Chair Car bookings made at the IRCTC website.
     
  • The card offers an online transaction fee waiver (1% of the transaction amount), 1% fuel surcharge waiver, and 4 premium lounge free access at Railway stations in a year (one per quarter).
     
  • Cardholders will receive 350 Bonus Reward Points upon activation of the card with a minimum spent.
     
  • Users can redeem the accumulated reward points against the purchase of train tickets on IRCTC’s ticketing website.
     
  • The IRCTC-SBI RuPay credit card offers several benefits for online shopping portals.  Customers can avail discounts while shopping at e-commerce sites.

