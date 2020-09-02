IRCTC-SBI RuPay credit card launched; here are benefits, direct link to apply

IRCTC SBI Card on RuPay: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and SBI Card have launched the IRCTC SBI Card on RuPay platform which is aimed at rewarding frequent railway travellers.

IRCTC SBI Card on RuPay: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and SBI Card have launched the IRCTC SBI Card on RuPay platform which is aimed at rewarding frequent railway travellers.

The card offers travelers on Indian railways maximum savings proposition on their travel, together with superior benefits on retail, dining and entertainment, besides transaction fee waivers.

Here is how to apply for the IRCTC SBI Card on RuPay:

Visit the portal for applying for the card on the official website of the State Bank of India. We have provided a direct link here



Enter like your personal details, mobile number, address proof and select the apply option

With the new IRCTC-SBI RuPay credit card, customers will be able to book tickets and do online shopping as well.

"The central government is aiming such that in the coming years, every railway ticket will be booked online through the co-branded credit card," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had said earlier, adding, "The card offers rail passengers with maximum savings proposition on their travel together with exclusive benefits on retail, dining, and entertainment as well as transaction fee waivers."

For safe transactions, the IRCTC-SBI RuPay credit card is equipped with Near Field Communication (NFC) technology whereby the users can make transactions at POS machines by just tapping the card on the machines without requiring to swipe it.

Benefits of IRCTC-SBI RuPay credit card