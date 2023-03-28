IRCTC offers special helicopter package to visit Kedarnath Dham, check booking details

IRCTC Helicopter Service: The Kedarnath Dham temple, one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimage sites in India, will open its doors on April 25. To facilitate the pilgrimage, IRCTC will soon start online booking of helicopter services to the temple, which can be booked through the IRCTC HeliYatra website. According to the Times of India, the trial run of the service will be completed by March 31 and bookings will start from April 1. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a circular for helicopter pilgrimage operations for 2023, which outlined the responsibilities of helicopter operators and provided guidance to the concerned Shrine Board and others to ensure safe and smooth helicopter operations.

IRCTC recently signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) to provide helicopter ticket booking services to Shri Kedarnath Dham pilgrims. However, to book the helicopter services, pilgrims must first make a registration with the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board as it is mandatory. Registration can be done through the Tourist Care Uttarakhand App or by sending a text message with the word Yatra to the mobile number 91 8394833833.

The Char Dham Yatra, which includes visits to Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri, is a journey to four holy sites located in the high mountains of the Himalayas. The doors of Badrinath Dham will open on April 27, while the Gangotri Temple Committee will open the doors on April 22 from Akshaya Tritiya.

The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council announced that 6.34 lakh pilgrims have registered for Char Dham Yatra, with 2.41 lakh registered for Kedarnath Dham, 2.01 lakh for Badrinath Dham, 95,107 for Yamanotri, and 96,449 lakh for Gangotri Dham.

