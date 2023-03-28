Search icon
Amritpal Singh’s new avatar amid manhunt: Maroon turban, sipping energy drink with aide Papalpreet

A new photo of Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh is now going viral on social media, where he can be seen wearing a maroon turban and sitting alongside close aide Papalpreet Singh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 07:07 AM IST

Amritpal Singh with close aide Papalpreet Singh (File photo)

Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh has been on the run for over 10 days now, as the Punjab Police and intelligence agencies still formulating plans and expanding their search reach in an effort to nab the fugitive.

As the Sikh separatist leader remains on the run, a new photo of him has surfaced on social media, believed to be from March itself. This comes as the Punjab Police had released multiple photos of Amritpal Singh in a different avatar, hoping that someone will identify him in Punjab.

The police have been examining various photos and videos of Amritpal Singh in which he can be seen changing his disguises. Now, a new selfie of Amritpal Singh has surfaced on social media and is going viral, suspected to be of recent days.

In the new photo of the Khalistani leader, he can be seen wearing a maroon turban and aviator sunglasses. He is seen posing alongside his close aide and mentor Papalpreet Singh and is seen sipping a can of Hell Energy Drink.

While the location and timing of the photo cannot be confirmed yet, the police believe that this could be a recent photo of Amritpal Singh. Amritpal is believed to have fled Punjab and has most likely entered Delhi, Haryana, or other nearby states.

Papalpreet Singh, who can be seen posing alongside Amritpal, is also wanted by the police since March 18. The two Sikh preachers are believed to be on the run together and are wanted by the authorities for the last ten days in view of multiple criminal charges against them.

Earlier, the Punjab Police had released the “seven faces of Amritpal Singh” to note the fact that he is a master at changing his look and vanishing in disguises. Amritpal Singh, in CCTV camera footage, was seen changing his clothes and vehicles multiple times during the initial days of the crackdown against him.

READ | DNA Explainer: How Amritpal Singh slipped away amid Punjab Police crackdown? Details of his escape revealed

