IRCTC Nepal Pilgrimage Tour: Visit Pashupatinath with IRCTC's package, check prices

IRCTC Tour Package: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has recently announced the launch of the India Nepal Aastha Yatra tourist train, a 10-day journey to visit important pilgrimage places and heritage sites in India and Nepal. The tour will cover four significant sites, including Pashupatinath in Kathmandu, Nepal, along with Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Prayagraj in India. The tour will commence on 31st March from Jalandhar in Punjab.

According to Chief Regional Manager Ajit Kumar Sinha, the train will operate from March 31 to April 9, with boarding arrangements available at Tundla, Aligarh, Etawah, and other stations. The journey will include visits to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Hanuman Garhi, and other deities in Ayodhya, among other sites.

The package includes 3 AC train journeys, local excursions by non-AC buses, and meals for all three times. The package prices range from INR 27815 to INR 41090, depending on the room type and sharing basis.

Additionally, IRCTC has proposed running the Bharat Nepal Aastha Yatra tour package under the Bharat Gaurav tourist train, covering four important pilgrimage and heritage sites in a 10-day tour, starting from March 30. The introduction of the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train aligns with the Dekho Apna Desh initiative of the Indian Government to promote circuits of special interest in domestic tourism.

The tour covers Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Hanuman Garhi, Saryu Ghat, Nandigram in Ayodhya; Pashupatinath Temple, Durbar Square, Swayambhunath Stupa in Kathmandu; Ganga Aarti at Varanasi Ghat at Tulsi Manas Temple, Sankatmochan Temple, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and Temple, Varanasi; and the Hanuman Temple at the Ganges - Yamuna Sangam, Prayagraj.

